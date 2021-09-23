18-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2020 Winnipeg shooting death

Winnipeg police have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the November 2020 shooting death of Wade Darryl Donkey.

Donkey, 18, was found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2020, when police were called to the intersection with reports of a shooting.

He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

In a news release Thursday, police said they believe the two teens didn't know each other but became embroiled in an argument at convenience store in the area.

The argument escalated and resulted in Donkey being shot, police say.

The accused was 17 at the time of the shooting but has since turned 18, the Winnipeg Police Service's release said.

He is being detained in custody.