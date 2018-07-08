Arrest made in stabbing outside Exchange District nightclub

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the stabbing of three men outside a Winnipeg nightclub overnight on Saturday.

Police will release further details at a news conference Sunday at 11 a.m.

Three men suffering from stab wounds were found outside the Exchange District nightclub, located near the intersection of Princess Street and Bannatyne Avenue, around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said

One man was reported to be in critical condition as of Saturday morning. Another was in unstable condition. The third was in stable condition, police said Saturday.

Officers blocked off an area of Princess Street between William and McDermot avenues into Saturday afternoon to investigate the attack.

Two shoes, some clothing and a bloody sock were left behind on one of the sidewalks.

Investigators comb the scene on Princess Street where a stabbing occurred overnight on Saturday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

