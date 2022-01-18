Winnipeg police charge 2nd man with murder in New Year's Eve shooting death

Winnipeg police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting death that happened on New Years Eve.

Robert Randall Anderson, 43, of Winnipeg was shot to death at a home on Alexander Avenue, between Stanley Street and Ellen Street, in the early hours of Dec. 31, the city's 43rd homicide of 2021.

Police arrested James Houle last Wednesday after a more than four-hour standoff in the William Whyte area of Winnipeg. He has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Anderson's death and detained in custody.

Investigators identified Ryan Joseph Roulette, 29, as a second suspect in the homicide, and believe Roulette and Houle went to confront Anderson together the night he was shot.

On Sunday evening, patrol officers on patrol in the area of College Avenue and Main Street on an unrelated matter when they spotted Roulette and took him into custody.

He, like Houle, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Anderson's shooting, and also stands accused of possessing a prohibited weapon.