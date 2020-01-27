Police make arrest in shooting death of former Daniel McIntyre football player

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the November shooting death of a former Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute football player.

Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an Airbnb rental property on Tim Sale Drive just before midnight on Nov. 4.

Arnold Mbaka Nduta was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moulebou's death on Wednesday, a police news release says. He is being held in custody.

At the time of Moulebou's death, police said they believed the shooting and another recent shooting homicide were gang related.