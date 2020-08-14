Man charged in sexual assault of teenage girl in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of teenage girl earlier this week.

Police believe the man was armed with a knife when he approached the victim and another teen near Stella Avenue and McKenzie Street at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Following a brief physical confrontation, the accused grabbed one of the girls and pulled her to an open industrial area, where she was sexually assaulted, according to police.

The other girl wasn't harmed physically and called police from a few blocks away, near Powers Street and Flora Avenue.

The man has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual interference, forcible confinement and robbery. He has been detained in custody.