Winnipeg police arrest man after fatal Osborne Village arson

Police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man they believe is behind a string of fires in Osborne Village on Sunday night, including one that killed Jung Ja Shin, a well-known local shopkeeper.

Douglas Last has been charged with manslaughter, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, and failing to comply with a court order.

Shin died earlier this week after a fire tore through her home and business at 157 Scott St. late Sunday night. The building included the E-Mart Groceries store and a residence upstairs.

The fire at 157 Scott spread to the house at 363 Wardlaw Ave., which is connected to the Scott Street property.

Police say they believe the fire was deliberately set and that the same person who lit it had tried to set three other buildings on fire that same night, including a church on Scott Street.

Last was arrested Thursday night, after homicide unit detectives who were on Stradbrook Street investigating the incidents spotted a man in a back lane matching the description of their suspect.

The man attempted to flee but was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said in a news release Friday.

Last has been detained in custody.