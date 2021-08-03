Manitoba RCMP charge Thompson man with 1st-degree murder in 2019 killing of Bobbie Lynn Moose

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man with first-degree murder in a case of a Thompson woman who disappeared nearly two years ago.

Jack Clarence Flett, 52, was arrested in Thompson, Man. on July 28, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m. CT.

"One year and nine months was an emotional journey. We posted about Bobbie everyday that went by," said Hazel Moose, Bobbie's sister.

"Words cannot explain how my family and I feel. We are relieved that our prayers have been answered, thanks to the major crimes unit."

Moose's family flew into Winnipeg to attend the RCMP press conference, as well as the Chief of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, Marcel Moody.

"The last thing we wanted was for this case to go cold," Moody said.

"We're glad the investigation took a positive turn. Now, this case is before the court ... I'm happy there's going to be an end to this case, and hopefully justice gets served.

Moody noted Flett is from Split Lake and may have been friends with Moose.

Moose and Flett were known to each other, RCMP confirmed.

Flett was transferred to Winnipeg on July 31, and is being held in custody.

Dropped off at Thompson Walmart

The 29-year-old mother of two was dropped off by her sister at the Thompson Walmart on Oct.1, 2019.

She planned to stay with friends in the northern Manitoba city, about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, for three weeks.

Her body was found near Nelson Road over two weeks later.

Moose's death devastated her family and her home community, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, 65 kilometres west of Thompson. In the days following her death, about 200 people attended a vigil in Thompson to remember her.

A year after her death, police put out a public plea for information, saying they had interviewed more than 300 people, sent pamphlets to all residents in Thompson in Cree and English, and placed messages on radio stations across the region.

Moose was described by police and family as outgoing and trusting, which could have been seen as an opportunity by her killer, police said.