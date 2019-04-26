Teen arrested in shooting death of Joselito Fernandez

A 16-year-old is in police custody after the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez earlier this month.

Police say Fernandez was confronted at gunpoint near rail tracks off Selkirk Avenue on April 18, where he was shot and robbed.

They say the suspect and victim weren't known to each other.

A 16-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident, as well as charges of failure to comply with conditions and possession of a firearm/ammunition despite a prohibition order.

Police watch the crime scene near Selkirk Avenue April 18. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police say they located the teen near Redwood Avenue and Battery Street Friday evening and took him into custody, where he remains.

At a vigil earlier this week, Fernandez's sister said his daughters and extended family members are grappling with the loss of the kind, quiet man who came to Canada nearly 30 years ago.

"It's just like you have a knife stuck in your heart," said Melinda Mohammed.