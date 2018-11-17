24-year-old charged with manslaughter following Selkirk homicide

A 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk, Man., last weekend.

The 24-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 10 homicide, a Saturday news release from RCMP said.

​

Police responded to a call about an injured man around 5 a.m. on Nov. 10. The 30-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

The 24-year-old was charged with manslaughter, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was remanded in custody, and will appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Friday.

RCMP say their major crimes unit is still investigating.

The city of Selkirk is about 35 kilometres north of Winnipeg.