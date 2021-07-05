19-year-old man arrested in Saturday homicide of teen at downtown Winnipeg apartment

A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy who died after being assaulted inside a downtown Winnipeg apartment this weekend.

Samuel David Hastings, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jaden Charles John Oman, says a news release.

Police were called early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. about an assault at an Assiniboine Avenue apartment building near Hargrave Street.

Police now believe Oman was involved in an argument with an acquaintance that turned violent, the news release says.

Oman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries

The acquaintance was taken into custody by officers who responded to the call.