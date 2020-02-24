RCMP make arrest in weekend homicide in Roblin, Man.
A man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Roblin, Man. over the weekend.
26-year-old man charged with manslaughter, scheduled to appear in court Monday
A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries early Saturday morning.
He later died in hospital.
A 26-year-old man from Roblin, which is about 330 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is facing a charge of manslaughter, and is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court some time Monday.
RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.