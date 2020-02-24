RCMP make arrest in weekend homicide in Roblin, Man.

A man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Roblin, Man. over the weekend.

A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries early Saturday morning.

He later died in hospital.

A 26-year-old man from Roblin, which is about 330 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is facing a charge of manslaughter, and is scheduled to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court some time Monday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.