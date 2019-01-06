Police arrest man wanted in stabbing death of group home manager

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with the Dec. 17 killing of a group-home manager.

Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday night, after a cadet spotted him near Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street.

Police had been looking for Moar since Ricardo Junior Hibi, 34, was killed on McGee Street in the West End last month. A Canada-wide second-degree murder warrant had been issued for Moar's arrest.

Moar was initially taken into custody under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act, and attempted to identify himself as someone else. But police realized who he was a short time later, said Const. Jay Murray.

He is now facing a second-degree murder charge, as well as charges for identity fraud, being unlawfully at large, and assaulting a police officer, as he kicked an officer when he was removed from a cruiser car.

Ricardo Hibi is seen in his family photo with his fiancé and son. (GoFundMe)

Winnipeg police have released few details about Hibi's death, other than what was in a press release sent in December which said they found an unconscious man who had been stabbed in the 600 block of McGee Street on Dec. 17.

Friends and family held a vigil for Hibi last month in front of the foster home Hibi owned. They said he was passionate about making a positive impact on his community, especially the foster kids who lived at his home.