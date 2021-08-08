2 arrested after fleeing police in vehicle in Winnipeg's North End

Two people were arrested on Saturday afternoon after taking off in a vehicle as officers tried to stop them, police say.

The incident started when major crimes unit investigators responded to an incident near Andrews Street and Dufferin Avenue in Winnipeg's North End around 1:50 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release posted on Facebook Sunday.

Officers saw a vehicle they believed was connected to their investigation and tried to stop it, but the vehicle took off southbound over the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge, police said.

No information was provided about what police were investigating at the time.

With the help of tactical support officers, police said they were able to stop the vehicle just past the bridge, at Owena Street and Alexander Avenue.

Both the 31-year-old driver and the 19-year-old male passenger were arrested. Police said they also found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun as the pair was taken out of the vehicle.

The passenger has been detained and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition in violation of a prohibition order, police said.

The driver will be charged with flight while pursued by a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

