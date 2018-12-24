Suspect arrested in hit-run that killed motorcyclist on Portage Avenue

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead last June in Winnipeg.

The suspect, 44, from Steinbach is facing numerous charges in the crash that killed Matthew Cave, 40.

Cave's motorcycle was heading west on Portage Avenue on the afternoon of June 2 when it was slammed into by a minivan that came off of Home Street, police said.

The driver, along with a passenger, jumped out of the van and ran from the scene, police said.

Cave, a father and husband who was set to celebrate his 18th wedding anniversary, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but pronounced dead.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, was arrested on March 23.

Police say he will be charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, driving while disqualified, driving without a licence and driving while suspended.