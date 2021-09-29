Police make arrest in fatal hit and run of cyclist in Winnipeg

An arrest has been made in a 14-month-old investigation into a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.

Police plan to release more information at a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead after being hit by a car, which sped off from the scene exactly 14 months ago.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. July 29, 2020, on Grey Street, just west of Munroe Avenue.

Streets in the area were blocked several hours as police investigated the incident.