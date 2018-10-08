B.C. man charged with meth trafficking in Winnipeg

A British Columbia man faces drug trafficking and weapon possession charges after Winnipeg police pulled over a vehicle being driven dangerously on Sunday.

Officers were patrolling in the West End when they saw the vehicle driving at high speed around 10:20 a.m. While the officers tried to catch up, they saw the vehicle make several traffic violations.

They stopped the vehicle on Beverley Street near Ellice Avenue. Immediately, the officers spotted a six-inch knife inside the vehicle.

They then searched the vehicle and found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine inside several plastic bags, along with a digital scale. The meth is estimated to be worth about $1,500.

A 43-year-old man from B.C. has been charged with possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

