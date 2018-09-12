Dog stabbing suspect arrested after chase, charged with causing animal suffering

Police have arrested a suspect after a dog was stabbed in the face in the backyard of its home in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

The arrest comes one day after Winnipeg Police Service released a picture of Alex Arumel Genaille, 20, identifying him as a suspect in the attack on a seven-year-old bull mastiff named Cooter.

The dog's owner rushed it to the vet after the attack on Aug. 31 and discovered what happened after reviewing security camera video from his house. It shows a group of young people going through a lane on Stella Avenue at about 9:15 p.m., when one of them stops.

The man in the video has a backpack and stops to pull out a mask and gloves. He puts them on, pulls out a knife and stabs the dog through a backyard fence and then takes off.

The knife punctured the dog's nostril and went through to its teeth. Cooter survived, but had to have surgery that left his owner, Mark Eskow, with a vet bill of more than $1,000.

Police have said the dog's barking may have provoked the attack, which stirred outrage among members of the public.

"This is somebody's loved animal. To some people, their animals are like family members. And if you're going to seriously hurt them like that, you're going to cause a lot of grief and trauma for the owner of that animal," Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference on Tuesday.

G​​enaille was identified as a suspect through video surveillance and interviews with witnesses and released a picture of him. Officers arrested Genaille around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday after a short foot chase on Boyd Avenue near Salter Street.

He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent. He remains in custody.