Charge laid in stabbing death of man in downtown Brandon

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a man in downtown Brandon.

Jarrod Paul is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Robert Hall, 46.

Police came across Hall lying on Pacific Avenue, between Ninth and 10th streets, around 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Aug. 27. About the same time, police received a 911 call about a possible stabbing in the same area.

Hall was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brandon Police Service through its website or by phone at 204-729-2345.