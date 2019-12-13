Woman arrested after Brandon police officer stabbed in head with needle

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Brandon, Man., Thursday night after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the head with a "needle loaded with an unknown substance," the Brandon Police Service said Friday.

Police responded to a disturbance at a residence just after 8 p.m. Police say the first officer to arrive on scene was confronted by a woman wielding a needle, who then attacked the officer.

During the struggle, the woman said she wanted to kill the officer and tried getting other people in the residence to help her do so, according to police.

The officer was able to fend off the woman until other officers arrived and made the arrest.

The 25-year-old accused was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The officer who was stabbed was sent to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, but has since been released. Treatment for exposure to potentially hazardous fluids will continue, police said.

The syringe was seized, but it is still not known what was loaded in the needle, a Brandon police spokesperson said.