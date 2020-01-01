Knife-wielding man arrested after assaults on 2 Winnipeg firefighters

A 19-year-old man armed with a knife was arrested Tuesday night after two firefighters were assaulted while they tried to evacuate people from an apartment building.

Just before 11 p.m., members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were at an apartment building in the Centennial area after a fire alarm went off.

The firefighters were clearing the building floor-by-floor, resetting the fire alarms as they went. While on the eighth floor, the firefighters met a group of people outside of one of the suites, police said.

One of then allegedly punched a firefighter and threatened to kill them, before arming himself with a knife. Another confrontation broke out, resulting in a second firefighter being injured, according to a release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Firefighters were able to restrain the man until police arrived at 11:02 p.m.

Police say he resisted arrest, but was taken into custody soon after.

Both firefighters and the suspect were treated at a hospital for injuries.

The 19-year-old faces charges for assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats of causing death or bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

He remains in custody, police said.