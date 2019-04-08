Advance Electronics founder Arnold Frieman has died

Holocaust survivor, Winnipeg businessman and philanthropist Arnold Frieman has died.

Frieman, who was born in 1928 in Hungary, was the founder and former longtime president of Advance Electronics.

He received numerous awards and accolades in his lifetime, including the Order of Manitoba in 2006 for his "steadfast commitment to the Manitoba community," and an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, the University of Manitoba, in 2018.

He also volunteered and donated to numerous organizations, including the U of M, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the Manitoba Conservatory of Music, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Jewish Community Council and Joseph Wolinski Collegiate.

In the camp there was an ever-present threat of impending death. - Arnold Frieman

Frieman was 16 years old and studying in Budapest when his parents, two brothers, three sisters and grandfather were taken from his hometown and shipped to Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland, according to a biography posted on the U of M website. Only two of his sisters survived.

Frieman spent several months during the Second World War in a forced labour camp but escaped.

"In the camp there was an ever-present threat of impending death," Frieman told CBC Manitoba in 2011.

"You felt your life was worth less than, I don't know, a dog's, and the hopelessness and the evil that came from your supervisors, and every day there were less of us, less and less, and the writing was on the wall."

After the war, he was taken to Norway, where he studied electronics.

Pilot in Arab-Israeli War

He used that education when he became a pilot for the Israeli air force during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. He then returned to Norway before deciding to emigrate to Canada in 1951.

In Winnipeg, he found a job and friends, including Jewish philanthropist Minnie Heft, who encouraged him to go to university and gave him $1,000 to help pay for his education.

He started a business fixing and selling car radios he bought from wrecking yards to fund his studies, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in 1960. He married Myra Thompson later the same year.

In 1961 he bought Advance Electronics on Sargent Avenue, then moved it to a Portage Avenue location in 1967.

"Advance's business philosophy is, quite simply, look after the customer and everything else will fall into place," Frieman is quoted saying on the business's website.

Advance Electronics became a staple of the Winnipeg business scene, with television ads in the 1980s and 1990s encouraging people to "Dance with Advance," among other slogans.

His funeral is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Shaarey Zedek Synagogue, an online listing says.

More from CBC Manitoba: