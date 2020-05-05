RCMP tactical team pulls up to home, draws guns in 1 of 3 recent Manitoba raids

The RCMP in Manitoba say an armoured vehicle and tactical team were used in one of three of drug-related searches officers conducted in the last five days in the province.

Two people were arrested in Selkirk, Man, after officers with the Emergency Response Team assisted police in the search of a home in the southwest part of the city on Sunday morning.

The scene was captured on video, posted to Facebook, that shows a black armoured police vehicle with an arm extending out to the front of the door of the home. A few other RCMP vehicles were also seen parked at a nearby intersection.

A search of the home on Sveinson Street, off Sophia Street, turned up a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a small amount of an unknown drug, cash, unused gift cards and drug paraphernalia, RCMP said in a release on Monday.

The RCMP's tactical team was on the scene in Selkirk Sunday. (Submitted by Selene Bird)

A man and a woman, both 23 years old and from Selkirk, were arrested and will be facing drug and gun-related charges, police said.

They are expected to appear in court in August.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the armoured vehicle is used to transport tactical officers and to force entry at a property.

"This provides a level of safety for the officers as they do not have to put themselves in harm's way when entering a property where firearms are believed to be inside," he said, adding officers will wait nearby until a situation is secured.

Manaigre said he could not release information about the types of weapons officers were carrying.

RCMP did not say what kinds of weapons and equipment the emergency response team had on hand during a raid in Selkirk, which was caught on video and in photos. (Submitted by Selene Bird)

The unidentified substance will be sent to Ottawa to determine what it is, he said. He was unable to say if the drugs found were for personal use or distribution, although police removed cell phones and digital scales.

Police raid on Ebb and Flow

On Friday, police in west-central Manitoba seized 95 grams of cocaine, a gun and a large sum of cash from a home on the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP and the crime reduction team, which police said focuses on intelligence-based investigations of drug, rural property and crime and serious offenders, executed a search warrant at the house.

Police arrested a 55-year-old man and charged him with possessing drugs for trafficking purposes, possessing property obtained by crime and unsafe storage of a gun.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP seized drugs, a gun and money from a home in Ebb and Flow First Nation. (Submitted by RCMP)

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, RCMP said.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Cocaine hidden in cans flown to Poplar River

RCMP say officers in Poplar River intercepted packages arriving from the St. Andrews Airport last Wednesday and found 109 grams of cocaine hidden inside hollowed out cans, after receiving a tip about suspicious packages being sent on a commercial flight to the area.

Police found cocaine shoved inside cans that were transported on a commercial flight to Poplar River. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old woman who has been identified as the suspect and may be in the Winnipeg area.

The RCMP is continuing all three investigations.