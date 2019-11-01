4 people charged after armed robbery of Winnipeg taxi driver leads to standoff

Four people are facing charges after the armed robbery of a taxi driver led to an hours-long standoff involving almost a dozen police vehicles on Thursday, Winnipeg police say.

Const. Jay Murray said Friday that officers were called to the area of Pacific Avenue and Ellen Street just before 5 a.m. Thursday with a report of an armed robbery of a cab driver.

He said police believe the driver and the passengers got into an argument over the fare at the end of the ride, at which point one of the passengers took out a gun and robbed the driver.

A shot was fired at the taxi, but nobody was hurt, Murray said.

Officers used a canine unit to track down the suspects at a home nearby on Pacific Avenue.

"Some individuals were taken into custody early, but remaining occupants engaged in a lengthy standoff with police," Murray said.

The police service's crisis negotiation team and armoured vehicle were used to bring the standoff to a safe conclusion at around 2:40 p.m., he added — more than nine hours after the robbery.

Over the course of the event, 11 people were taken into custody, Murray said. Of those 11, four are facing charges.

A 31 year-old man is facing 13 charges, most firearms-related, including armed robbery using a restricted firearm, discharging a restricted firearm with intent, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and identity fraud.

They were detained in custody.

Another 24-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were also both charged with armed robbery using a firearm. They were released on a promise to appear in court.

Investigators determined the other seven people arrested weren't involved in the armed robbery.

Murray said police searched the house and found a stolen gun, ammunition and a pellet gun.

"We're fortunate there was a safe resolution because there was a firearm inside that was used just earlier to shoot at a cab," he said.