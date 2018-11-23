2 charged after people robbed of jewelry at gunpoint

Two people who posted online ads to sell jewelry were robbed at gunpoint in Winnipeg.

A 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are now charged with robbery and weapons offences. The man is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

The first robbery happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 when a 27-year-old man arranged to meet a buyer at a public spot on Henderson Highway in the city's North Kildonan area.

Two men showed up to make the purchase and were handed the jewelry. One of them gestured to pay but instead pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the 27-year-old man, police said.

The robbers then left with the jewelry.

Police were called to a similar incident on Nov. 3, around 4 a.m., on Marion Street in the St. Boniface area.

A 38-year-old man told them he had arranged to meet a woman to sell her some jewelry. The man went into a residence and was confronted by another man armed with a handgun.

The 38-year-old was robbed of money and his cellphone, police said.

Police said they arrested a 23-year-old man, who they allege was involved in both robbery incidents, on Nov. 22. A short time later, the woman was also found and arrested.

There is an outstanding arrest warrant for a second man in connection with the October incident.