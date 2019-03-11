Police hope public can identify this man they say robbed 2 stores

Winnipeg police need help from the public to identify a man they say robbed two businesses at the end of February.

In both instances, his image was captured on surveillance video.

The man was armed with a baseball bat when he went into a convenience store on Ellice Avenue around 10 a.m. on Feb. 27. He stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise then ran off, police said.

Half an hour later, the same man did it again, police said — at a convenience store at the corner of Portage Avenue and Langside Street, he threatened an employee before taking merchandise and running away.

Police investigators have released still images from the surveillance video, hoping someone will recognize the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

