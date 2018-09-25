Woman attacked at gunpoint in Winnipeg's South Osborne area

A woman suffered cuts and scrapes in an armed robbery in Winnipeg's South Osborne area.

She was walking just before 7 a.m. Monday on Osborne Street near Maplewood Avenue when two men confronted her and knocked her down, police said.

One of the attackers pulled out a gun while the other tried to take the woman's backpack.

A man walking his dog in the area tried to intervene but backed off when he had the gun pointed at him, police said.

The two attackers then ran from the area and police were called.

The woman was sent to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).