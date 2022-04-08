13-year-old boy charged with armed robbery after same store hit 5 times in 8 months

A 13 year-old-boy of Winnipeg has been charged after police say he robbed a store five times over an eight-month period.

Winnipeg police say the five robberies happened at a retail business in the 600 block of Dakota Street between August 2021 and April 2022.

The first robbery happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, when police say he was armed with a knife in his waistband, and stole cash before fleeing.

The second robbery happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2021. Police say he brandished a knife and stole money before fleeing.

The third robbery happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, when he held the knife at an employee's throat. The employee was not hurt.

The fourth robbery happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2021, when he was armed with a knife and demanded money. When the employee refused, the suspect threw merchandise at the employee before fleeing.

The fifth and final robbery happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on April 7, 2022, when the suspect ran toward an employee at the store brandishing a knife, pulling her down, and threatening to stab her. Police say the employee was not physically injured. He stole money before fleeing the scene.

In a press release, police say they located the suspect at a residence in the area and took him into custody.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of uttering threats causing death or bodily harm.

The teen remains in custody.

