Man holds knife against neck of 9-year-old during crime spree connected to online sales, police say

A man armed with a knife went on a crime spree, robbing people who showed up to buy a cellphone advertised online, Winnipeg police say.

There were five robberies from Sept. 3 to 15, including one in which a child was threatened.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, a 50-year-old man met with the supposed seller of an iPhone outside a business on McGee Street in the city's West End.

The man was with his nine-year-old child and the seller pulled out a knife, grabbed the child and held the knife to the child's neck, police said. The father handed over $100 and the robber ran off. The child was not physically injured.

The following day, around 8 p.m., a 43-year-old man responded to an online ad for an iPhone X and agreed to meet the seller. The location was the same spot on McGee, police said.

The man was handed a phone that was not an iPhone and when he asked about it, the seller pulled out a knife and robbed the man of $400 before running off, police said.

The third robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 6. A 37-year-old man responding to the cellphone ad went to the McGee location and was robbed at knifepoint of $800.

A 59-year-old was robbed of $450 at the same location by the same seller around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said. In addition to the cash, the seller took the man's iPhone before running off.

After an investigation, a police officer posed as a customer on Sept. 15. The seller approached an unmarked police vehicle armed with a knife and was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said.

A 25-year-old man is charged with multiple counts of robbery, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with court conditions.

Police urge the public to use caution when purchasing items through online advertisements and remind them of the recently established buy-and-sell exchange zones at the city's four police stations.