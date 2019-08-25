Sawed-off rifle seized by police, 2 men charged with armed robbery

Two men have been charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Winnipeg, including one involving a pizza delivery driver.

The first incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 when two men armed with guns pointed a weapon at people inside of an apartment building on Cathedral Avenue, in the city's Luxton area.

The people inside the suite ran off and called 911 while the armed men stole some property before running away as well, police said.

A few hours later, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 21, police were called to Blake Street in the Weston area after a pizza delivery driver reported he had been robbed by two men — one armed with bear spray.

On Aug. 23, police used a search warrant to get inside a residence on Blake Street, where they arrested an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

Police also seized a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.

Both are charged with multiple firearms-related offences. The 18-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with prior court orders while the 19-year-old is also charged with robbery.

More news from CBC Manitoba: