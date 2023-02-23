Man facing arson, assault charges after armed barricade in Winnipeg's North End

A man from Winnipeg is facing charges including arson with a disregard for human life, assault and possession of a weapon in connection with an hours-long standoff at a North End home on Wednesday, police say.

Police responded to a call that a man had assaulted a woman related to him at a home on Dufferin Avenue, between McKenzie and Arlington streets shortly after noon on Wednesday, police said in a Thursday news release.

The man, who was armed with a knife, was in distress inside of the home when officers arrived, and he barricaded himself in a room. He accumulated a variety of weapons, including a crowbar, knives and pieces of glass. in the following hours, police say.

All of the other residents, including small children, were safely evacuated from the home by the tactical support team.

The man refused to comply with the police's commands, threatened to kill officers, threw objects at them, and charged at them with a knife at one point, before returning back inside of the home, according to police.

Minutes later the house was in flames while firefighters stationed nearby waited for police to enter the building, the release said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police say the man opened the front door of the burning home, at which point he collapsed and started yelling for help. Seeing he was no longer armed with a knife, police removed him from outside the doorway as fire crews began to battle the blaze.

Police say the man, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition, was upgraded to stable and released back to police custody soon after.

