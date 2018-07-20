5 jump out window to escape burning home on Arlington Street

Five people leapt out of a second-floor window to escape a burning home on Arlington Street on Friday morning.

Four of the five occupants were assessed for smoke inhalation before they were sent to various hospitals, said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Platoon Chief Brian Marchak.

Their injuries included "possibly sprains from jumping out of a second storey window, possible knee injuries," Marchak said.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m.

The blaze damaged the front porch, the entire second floor and spread to the attic, Marchak said. It left the front of the building a blackened mess.

Firefighters wear masks to inspect a home damaged by fire on Arlington Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Nobody was on the main floor of the home when the blaze started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A section of Arlington Street was closed to traffic at Ellice Avenue, the Winnipeg Transportation Management Centre tweeted.