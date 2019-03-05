Fire destroys house, closes stretch of Arlington Street in Winnipeg

A fire consumed a 1½-storey house in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning, forcing emergency crews to shut down a busy street during the morning rush hour.

Firefighters were called to the house at 925 Alexander Ave., off Arlington Street, just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It is believed to have been vacant, City of Winnipeg officials said.

Arlington is completely blocked to traffic between Logan and William avenues and expected to be that way through the morning rush hour.

Water used to fight the house fire on Alexander Avenue has frozen and covered the roads with ice. ( Tyson Koschik/CBC)

When crews arrived the house was in flames, with heavy smoke, the city said. Firefighters initially went inside to battle the flames but were pulled out as the condition of the house deteriorated.

They focused on protecting neighbouring properties, since the house was already a loss.

Drivers in the area are urged to be cautious because water from fighting the fire is pouring onto other streets, including Logan, and freezing.

TRAFFIC ALERT:<br>EB/WB LOGAN PAST ARLINGTON<br>Please use caution. Water used from the fire on Alexander going onto Logan. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9V7QXyEdz">pic.twitter.com/P9V7QXyEdz</a> —@WinnipegTMC

The flames were extinguished around 6:30 a.m. but crews will remain at the scene for the next several hours to ensure all hot spots are out.

The city will also work to open up storm drains, remove ice and put down some sand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.