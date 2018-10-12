Arlington Bridge closed to traffic this weekend

Winnipeggers who use the Arlington Bridge to get between Logan and Dufferin avenues will need to find a new route this weekend.

The 106-year-old structure that spans the Canadian Pacific Railway yards will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday for maintenance.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross.

For bus reroutes and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit's website or contact 311.