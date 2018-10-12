Skip to Main Content
Arlington Bridge closed to traffic this weekend

Arlington Bridge closed to traffic this weekend

Winnipeggers who use the Arlington Bridge to get between Logan and Dufferin avenues will need to find a new route this weekend.
The 106-year-old Arlington Bridge will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday for maintenance. (Google Street View)

Winnipeggers who use the Arlington Bridge to get between Logan and Dufferin avenues will need to find a new route this weekend.

The 106-year-old structure that spans the Canadian Pacific Railway yards will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday for maintenance.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross.

For bus reroutes and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit's website or contact 311.

