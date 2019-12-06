Repairs close Arlington Bridge to traffic on Friday

Winnipeg drivers will need to find another way over the Canadian Pacific Railway yards on Friday as the Arlington Bridge will be closed for much of the day.

The 107-year-old steel truss span between Dufferin and Logan avenues will be off limits to vehicles from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for maintenance repairs, the city said.

The walkway for pedestrian will remain open.

Drivers should use alternative routes such as the McPhillips Street underpass or Slaw Rebchuk Bridge, the city said.