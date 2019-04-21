Arlington Street Bridge closed due to road damage
If you're planning to take the Arlington Street Bridge Sunday, you're out of luck.
Repairs to bridge should be finished later Sunday, says city
Winnipeg Police tweeted Sunday afternoon that the bridge is closed to traffic in both directions, due to newly discovered road damage.
In a release the city said the bridge was closed after reports of "unsound conditions" on the bridge deck.
An inspection found some asphalt on the roadway had come loose, requiring repairs.
Work on the bridge has started, and the city expects the bridge will reopen to traffic later on Sunday.
The city says pedestrians will still be able to use the bridge during repairs.
