Manitoba grand chief to be removed after investigation finds he engaged in workplace sexual harassment

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a meeting will be held soon to officially remove Arlen Dumas from the role of grand chief, after an independent investigation has found he engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

A staff member lodged a workplace misconduct complaint against Dumas in March. Dumas was suspended and a third-party legal firm was tasked with the investigation.

A final report was reviewed by the executive council Wednesday, the assembly said in a news release. The contents are being kept confidential out of respect for the sensitive nature of the investigation, the AMC said.

A special meeting is to be held to remove Dumas from the role through a vote of non-confidence under the assembly's constitution. Until then, he remains suspended without pay, the news release said.

Winnipeg police previously said an incident number for a complaint was generated but they could not confirm the parties involved.

Dumas became grand chief in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. Before that, he was the chief of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, in northwestern Manitoba, for more than a decade.

Chief Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation was tapped to head the assembly on an interim basis in April. Eric Redhead, chief of the Shamattawa First Nation, filled the role when Dumas was initially suspended but he stepped down soon after, citing time constraints and commitments.

The assembly said it is committed to reflecting on and reviewing its workplace policies and practices to ensure it fosters a culture of support and respect.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs represents 62 First Nations in the province, accounting for more than 151,000 people.