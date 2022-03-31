Arlen Dumas to face non-confidence vote after sexual assault allegation: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will hold a non-confidence vote to decide whether now-suspended Grand Chief Arlen Dumas should continue in his position following an allegation he sexually assaulted a colleague, the AMC said Thursday.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the AMC's executive council of chiefs agreed to postpone its general assembly scheduled for April, and will instead hold a special meeting for the chiefs-in-assembly in May, a news release said.

At that meeting, Dumas will be given the opportunity to speak to the chiefs-in-assembly prior to the vote.

The AMC said its constitution outlines a code of conduct for elected officials, including the grand chief.

The organization announced on March 18 that Dumas was suspended as grand chief and that an outside party would lead an investigation into the assault allegation.

In a letter sent to AMC's executive council of chiefs obtained by CBC News, a woman who works with the advocacy organization said she wanted to bring immediate attention to breaches of the code of conduct based on her "personal experiences of harassment, sexual harassment and sexualized violence."

Her letter said a formal complaint had been filed with the Winnipeg Police Service sex crimes unit.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs identified her as a senior staff member.

In its Thursday news release, the assembly said the formal workplace investigation involving the allegations against Dumas will continue, and the non-confidence vote will take place regardless of the investigation's outcome.

The request for a non-confidence vote was put forward to the executive council of chiefs by members of the chiefs-in-assembly, according to the news release.

The Winnipeg Police Service said earlier this month that an incident number had been generated, but it could not confirm any of the individuals who are allegedly involved in the incident.

CBC requested comment from Dumas at that point, but he did not respond.