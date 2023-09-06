Ousted Manitoba grand chief faces lawsuit over sexual assault accusations by former employee

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of sexual assault.

A woman suing former Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas says he raped and sexually harassed her while they were employed at the organization in early 2022.

In a statement of claim filed at the Manitoba Court of King's Bench on Aug. 30, a former AMC employee says she experienced at least eight nonconsensual sexual encounters at the hands of Dumas while he was grand chief between January and March 2022.

CBC News is not identifying the woman because she is an alleged victim of sexual abuse. Her accusations against Dumas have not been tested in court. No statement of defence has been filed.

No criminal charges have been laid against Dumas.

The plaintiff was promoted within three weeks of her hiring at AMC in November 2021, the suit says, and daily communications between her and Dumas were required in their roles at the organization.

The woman in the lawsuit claims Dumas immediately created a hostile work environment for her at AMC, allegedly sending her inappropriate texts, some sent late into the night.

Dumas called the woman by pet names, made uninvited comments on her appearance and "took every opportunity he could" to create situations where he could be alone with her while they worked at AMC, the suit says.

The former grand chief also allegedly avoided meeting with the plaintiff during regular working hours, repeatedly inviting her to meet him after work at his apartment, in his car and at restaurants, the suit claims. She agreed at times, but also made excuses to evade Dumas.

She agreed to meet with Dumas for dinner in late January 2022 since AMC's physical office was closed at that point, the lawsuit says. Afterward, they drove together to his apartment from the restaurant to watch television, where Dumas forcibly tried to kiss her as she began to leave.

'Afraid, ashamed and embarrassed'

Two days later, the plaintiff asked the former grand chief to pick her up from a date's home, and the lawsuit says Dumas raped her the next morning in his apartment, restraining her until she nearly lost consciousness during the incident.

Dumas continued to ask the plaintiff to go out with him after the alleged assault, and she obliged under pressure due to his position of authority over her at AMC, according to the suit.

There were four more instances of nonconsensual sexual intercourse between the two from late February to early March 2022, the suit says. The plaintiff "recalls feeling afraid, ashamed and embarrassed" because she felt she could not refuse sexual invitations made by Dumas.

Dumas also allegedly yelled at the plaintiff and told her it was unacceptable to refuse to get into his car alone with him, according to the statement of claim.

On March 11, 2022, the former grand chief repeatedly asked the plaintiff to see him alone in his car as she tried to schedule work-related meetings with him, the suit claims. The woman ultimately told Dumas she felt uncomfortable meeting alone in his car.

"This changes everything," Dumas allegedly replied, before hanging up the phone.

$426,000 in damages sought

After the call, the plaintiff alleges Dumas set up a meeting between the two and a representative from an outside organization. The plaintiff said she was not comfortable seeing Dumas alone during that meeting, and he tried to forcibly kiss her again after insisting on driving her back to her car afterwards.

The woman wrote a letter in complaint to AMC's executive chiefs on March 14, 2022, saying Dumas had created a toxic environment through sexual harassment and assaults, according to the suit.

It says she also submitted all the evidence she had of the alleged sexual assaults by Dumas to Winnipeg police's sex crimes unit that same month.

Dumas was suspended shortly after the plaintiff sent the complaint letter, as a third-party investigation was ordered by the organization to look into her claims, the suit says.

Dozens of Manitoba chiefs voted to officially remove Dumas as grand chief of AMC in August 2022, after the investigation substantiated the woman's sexual assault and harassment complaints against him.

The plaintiff is now seeking $426,000 in damages from Dumas to pay for her mental suffering, loss of dignity as well as medical and therapeutic care caused by the alleged assaults.

The lawyer representing Dumas and the plaintiff both declined to comment on the lawsuit since it is before the courts.