Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to vote next month on permanently removing suspended leader

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will vote early next month on whether to remove Arlen Dumas from the role of grand chief, after an investigation found he engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

The Aug. 5 vote of non-confidence will happen at a special general assembly, as per the procedures outlined in the advocacy organization's constitution, the AMC said in a news release Wednesday.

Until the vote, Dumas remains suspended from his role without pay, the release said. If the vote of non-confidence passes, a byelection for the role of grand chief will be held.

Last month, the organization said a meeting to officially remove Dumas from the role would be held soon. That update came after an independent investigation found he engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

The investigation began after a staff member lodged a workplace misconduct complaint against Dumas in March. He was suspended shortly after.

Shauna Fontaine, who last month told CBC News she was the woman who filed the complaint, also accused him of sexual assault. She said she was motivated to publicly reveal her identity after more than 200 people signed an open letter calling for an independent inquiry into Dumas.

Winnipeg police previously said an incident number for a complaint was generated but they could not confirm the parties involved.

Dumas has not been charged and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

CBC News has requested comment from Dumas several times since March but has not received a response.

Dumas became grand chief of the assembly in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. Before that, he was the chief of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, in northwestern Manitoba, for more than a decade.

Eric Redhead, chief of the Shamattawa First Nation, filled the role when Dumas was initially suspended but he stepped down soon after, citing time constraints and commitments. He was elected as the MLA for Thompson in a June byelection.

Chief Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation became the assembly's interim leader in April.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs represents 62 First Nations in the province, accounting for more than 151,000 people.