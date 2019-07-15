Woman, 22, wants in-person apology after she says grand chief pursued her online

A 22-year-old woman who said she was messaged multiple times online by a Manitoba First Nations leader wants a full accounting for what she calls "creepy" messages and an in-person, public apology.

Bethany Maytwayashing called out alleged messages from Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas Sunday in a Facebook Live video along with her boyfriend, Matthew Shorting.

In the video Maytwayashing calls alleged messages from Dumas "creepy" and says he contacted her several times via his personal Facebook account, text message and an account under the pseudonym Charles Forbes, over a period of a year and a half.

Dumas denies using a fake account name and alleges he is the victim of a "manufactured political smear."

Maytwayashing said she met Dumas when she was 21 and a server at the restaurant Feast in 2018. Dumas is approximately two decades older than Maytwayashing.

After posing for a photograph with Dumas and her co-workers, Maytwayashing said he added her as a friend on Facebook and began messaging her — among the messages, two were sent late at night and one on Valentine's Day, she says.

"I felt like it was really inappropriate and that I was being targeted or he was trying to pursue me," said Maytwayashing on the phone with CBC Monday.

"I would love for him to apologize to me publicly, face-to-face."

Bethany Maytwayashing said she is meeting with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs' women's council to discuss her concerns about the grand chief. (Submitted by Bethany Maytwayashing)

Dumas is currently on leave from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to receive counselling and "engage in professional sensitivity training," said the organization on Friday.

"His goal is to ensure that all interactions are helpful and supportive."

AMC declined to provide further comment to CBC Monday.

In a written statement, Dumas denies trying to pursue a relationship with Maytwayashing and said she had asked for advice and he "provided assistance to the best of my professional ability."

"While I was sincerely trying to respond to her requests for support, it is clear from her recent public expression of concern that she didn't appreciate our informal message exchange," he wrote.

"I apologize if this made her feel uncomfortable."

Maytwayashing denies ever having asked Dumas for assistance or advice.

"I have never reached out to him for anything," she said.

"Every single conversation was initiated by him and I only shared with him that I was thinking of going back to school."

Allegations of direct messages and text messages sent by Dumas to Maytwayashing were first reported by APTN news last week after Maytwayashing's boyfriend, Shorting, posted alleged screen grabs of the communication.

Maytwayashing said she will be meeting with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs's women's council Thursday to discuss her concerns.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs advocates on behalf of 62 First Nations in Manitoba, including Anishnaabe, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dene and Dakota peoples.

