No accountability for Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, woman says

A woman who accused Manitoba’s top Indigenous leader of sending her inappropriate messages says the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is avoiding accountability by refusing to explain how it investigated Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

Woman who accused leader of sending inappropriate texts says organization won't reveal investigation details

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas speaks at a news conference in Winnipeg last month. A woman who accused the leader of sending her inappropriate messages says the organization is avoiding accountability. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

