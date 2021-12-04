No accountability for Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, woman says

A woman who accused Manitoba's top Indigenous leader of sending her inappropriate messages says the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is avoiding accountability by refusing to explain how it investigated Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here .

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.