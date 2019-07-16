AMC women's council distances itself from woman accusing leader of sending 'creepy' messages

The women's council for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it will no longer be involved in social media accusations against the organization's leader.

The move is in reaction to a series of Facebook posts written by Bethany Maytwayashing alleging that Arlen Dumas, the grand chief for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, sent her "inappropriate" messages and texts.

"This has created a media frenzy based on little more than Facebook posts," Swan Lake First Nation Chief Francine Meeches, chair of the AMC women's council, is quoted as saying in a written statement sent out Tuesday. "As a result, the AMC Women's Council will no longer be part of this social media drama which is clearly targeting all of our First Nation leaders in Manitoba."

Dumas denies trying to pursue a relationship with the 22-year-old woman, saying he had contacted her to provide guidance and advice.

The women's council for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said Maytwayashing snubbed the group after the council invited her to share her allegations last Friday at the Long Plain First Nation reserve in Winnipeg.

"AMC Women's Council reached out and offered to meet with Ms. Maytwayashing to give her an opportunity to share her concerns," the council's statement says. "Ms. Maytwayashing did not show up. Instead, Mr. [Matthew] Shorting and two other men attended."

Shorting, Maytwayashing's boyfriend, originally posted about Maytwayashing's allegations on Facebook.

Maytwayashing told CBC News that she was not given sufficient notice to attend the Friday meeting.

Maytwayashing alleges she received several messages from Dumas and that she felt targeted and pursued by the man who is approximately 20 years older. In a Facebook video she called the messages "creepy."

On Monday, Maytwayashing posted to Facebook asking anyone else with allegations against Dumas or other First Nations leaders to come out and share them.

"The media is focused on keeping our [women] safe and heard. If you have a story this is now the time to share! You will be anonymous if you wish to be," her post read.

Maytwayashing had told CBC on Monday that she planned to meet with the women's council Thursday. CBC asked AMC whether they plan to still hold the meeting but has yet to hear back.