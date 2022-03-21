Protesters call on top First Nations leader to step down in light of sexual assault allegation

Dozens of people gathered outside the Portage Avenue offices of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs calling on its Grand Chief Arlen Dumas to step down in light of an allegation of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the assembly's executive council have appointed Shamattawa First Nation's Chief Eric Redhead as acting grand chief.

Dumas was suspended from his position last Friday after the allegation that he sexually assaulted a colleague became public.

An outside party will lead an internal investigation at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, while police said on Friday that an incident number has been generated. No charges have been filed.

People who gathered in front of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs headquarters said they don't want the chief to be paid during the suspension, and want to know what kind of support is in place for women.

"For me, when you're in a position like that, you shouldn't treat anybody like that. You're supposed to be for all the people, your 63 nations that you're supposed to advocate for," said Sophie Lockheart, a band councillor for Fox Lake Cree Nation, who said she would like to see Dumas step down.

Renee Yetman says she stands in solidarity with the women who came forward.

She says she met Dumas in her home community a few years ago and they later connected on Facebook.

She alleges there was an inappropriate encounter afterward.

"We all know that he has connections ... connections that will help him get away with stuff like this," she said.

Protestors gathered on the sidewalk along Portage Avenue calling for accountability for AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

National Family and Survivors Circle chairperson Hilda Anderson-Pyrz said she was worried the allegation against Dumas would diminish the hope of Indigenous women and gender diverse people seeking support after being sexually abused.

"We must give them hope that there's going to be change and they're going to be safe," she said.

Anderson-Pyrz said she wasn't satisfied with the actions the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs have taken thus far, and thinks someone outside of the organization should choose who will conduct an independent investigation.

Some participants in the protest drummed and sang outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs headquarters on Portage Avenue Monday. (Jaison Empson/CB)

Kristen Mckay said she decided to join the demonstration to show solidarity with the woman making the allegation.

"I felt it was unfortunate that our leader was implicated in such abusive demeanour towards our women. For me, that hurt me a lot, just to know there's a very large number of women staff that work here," she said.

"So I wanted to come and stand here and give them my support."

Mckay added that she thinks its crucial for women to stand together when allegations like this come forward.

"These are the things that women have the hardest time talking about," she said.

"So us being here today, we're here to let women know that they can speak freely about this so they can begin their healing process."

A news release from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs announcing the appointment of Eric Redhead said the assembly will not be providing interviews or further statements on the matter at this time.

The release also said they have engaged the services of Manitoba Human Resource Lawyers to investigate the complaint against Dumas.