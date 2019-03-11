Ocean conservation group channels 'beautiful energy' of activist who died in Ethiopia plane crash

A group of Arctic Ocean conservation advocates gave intimate tours of a series of outdoor wildlife murals in Winnipeg on Wednesday to help raise awareness of issues facing northern ecosystems and to pay homage to the short life of an environmental and social activist who perished in a plane crash five months ago.

Danielle Moore, 24, and 156 others died in a plane crash in Ethiopia on March 10. She was among 18 Canadians killed.

Moore graduated with a degree in marine biology in 2017 and advocated for Canada's wild northern landscapes, marine life and more.

"She was super passionate about what she did," said Kimbaya Carriere, who knew Moore through their shared interest in ocean ecosystems.

"Danielle was involved in a lot of issues; it wasn't just the environment, it was the interconnection of social issues and environmental issues and how those two work together and how we might be able to find solutions."

Kimbaya Carriere says Danielle Moore helped her when she needed it, and the pair bonded over the same passion for Arctic ocean conservation. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Carriere and Kaitlyn Hanson are both university students and 2019 Ocean Bridge ambassadors, as was Moore in 2018.

The group taps 40 youth across Canada annually to work in communities to get people passionate about ocean conservation and literacy, said Hanson.

Hanson and Carriere led two small tours through a Wolseley alleyway on Wednesday night, known as Arctic Alley, where participants learned about Arctic biodiversity, and how climate change and pollution are impacting northern marine life.

Polar bears and and beluga whale murals adorn this garage and fence gate in Arctic Alley, between Canora and Ethelbert streets and between Westminster and Wolseley avenues. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Colourful murals of polar bears, narwhals, beluga whales and other northern creatures have covered garages and fences in the alley since local artist Kal Bartesky painted them in 2017.

"We want to bring everyone here to connect them to the ocean and to connect everyone to see their impacts," said Hanson.

"We just wanted to also raise funds for her memorial fund and honour her legacy here in this beautiful artwork connecting our communities."

Kaitlyn Hanson is one of two Climate Bridge ambassadors for 2019. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The tours aimed to raise money for the Danielle Moore Memorial Fund, a fundraising campaign started by Moore's parents months ago with the aim of putting the funds toward environmental and social justice projects that embody Moore's values.

Moore, originally from Scarborough, Ont., was living in Winnipeg at the time of her death.

She had been selected as a United Nations youth delegate and was headed to Kenya to speak at an Environment Assembly event as part of her human, Indigenous and environmental rights activism when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down, killing everyone on board.

Danielle Moore poses during a trip to Iqaluit, Nunavut, where she helped at the non-profit Pinnguaq Association, teaching robotics and coding to children. (Submitted by Ryan Oliver)

It was their shared passion for oceans and aquatic wildlife that helped Carriere and Moore develop a bond when they met last year at conservation-related events, said Carriere.

"She's the one who introduced me to the Ocean Bridge program, so it's thanks to her that I get to enjoy this amazing opportunity," said Carriere.

"She was super willing to help me out and help me grow as a person, so that's something I'll for sure remember about her, just her compassion and her beautiful energy."

Anyone interested in seeing Arctic Alley and learning more about Arctic ocean conservation issues can contact the pair on social media or email Missinak15@gmail.com to book a tour.