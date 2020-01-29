A blank wall and an empty web page will soon be home to a curated history of Manitoba built on the archival records that matter to Manitobans.

As part of the province's 150th anniversary celebrations this year, the Archives of Manitoba is calling on the public to help shape the narrative by scouring their extensive collection of records.

Members of the public can select an archival record held at the Archives of Manitoba and explain why that item matters to them.

Scott Goodine, an archivist, announced Tuesday the archival project called "Your Archives: The Histories We Share" consists of an online blog and in-person exhibits that will grow as submissions are received.

"We're looking forward to hearing from the citizens of Manitoba as they choose an archival record and explain why it matters to them," Goodine said.

A frequent user of the Manitoba Archives, researcher Gordon Goldsborough of the Manitoba Historical Society has a strong understanding of the province and its historical records from the provincial government, individuals, organizations, community groups, municipalities and school divisions.

An item on display at the Archives of Manitoba's launch of "Your Archives: The Histories We Share" on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (CBC)

Goldsborough was digging around in his yard when he unearthed a rusty old bent-up piece of metal with the number 614 on it. It turned out to be a licence plate from 1912.

"I thought 'that's kind of cool.' I was curious why it ended up buried in my yard," Goldsborough said.

To find out, he referred to a publication from 1912 that listed all automobile owners — including their licence plate numbers, home addresses and the type of car it was registered to.

The Archives of Manitoba holds government and private sector records and the Hudson's Bay Company archives. It has acquired a rich documentation of textual records, still images, sound and moving images, documentary art, cartographic records and architectural records.

Goldsborough found out this plate belonged to Elisha Hutchings, who lived from 1855-1930.

According to Goldsborough, Hutchings was a merchant, a financier and a politician. Hutchings had owned a saddlery company, and became one of the province's 19 millionaires in 1910.

"He was a wealthy guy, he was a powerful guy," Goldsborough said. "This is actually one of the first licence plates."

Based on Goldborough's research, Hutchings had owned one of the first automobiles in Manitoba. The artifact he dug up dates back to the second year licence plates were issued in the province.

Goldborough credits his work to the archives.

"That wee story, just one small story of the magnificent collections here in the provincial archives."