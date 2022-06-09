3 rushed to hospital after crash closes down Archibald Street intersection
Three people were rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Archibald Street on Thursday afternoon.
Archibald at Nairn Avenue closed while emergency crews on scene, Winnipeg police say
The vehicles crashed at the intersection of Archibald and Mission streets shortly before 3:20 p.m., according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
Three people were taken to hospital; two in stable condition; and one in unstable condition, WFPS said.
Nairn Avenue at Archibald is closed while emergency crews are on the scene, police said in a statement.
One southbound lane of Archibald remains open as of about 4:30 p.m., and northbound Archibald traffic is being diverted east on Mission, police said.
