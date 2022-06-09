3 rushed to hospital after crash closes down Archibald Street intersection

Three people were rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Archibald Street on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection of Archibald and Mission streets shortly before 3:20 p.m., according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Three people were taken to hospital; two in stable condition; and one in unstable condition, WFPS said.

Nairn Avenue at Archibald is closed while emergency crews are on the scene, police said in a statement.

One southbound lane of Archibald remains open as of about 4:30 p.m., and northbound Archibald traffic is being diverted east on Mission, police said.

