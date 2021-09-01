'Archaeological' human remains found near Lockport bridge

Human remains found near the shore of the Red River near the Lockport bridge have been determined to be "archaeological in nature," RCMP say in a news release Wednesday.

Police were called around 4:20 p.m. Monday after the remains were found.

An anthropologist helped the RCMP with the investigation, police said.

After a smudging ceremony and with the consultation of First Nations leadership, the remains were taken away for repatriation, police said.

No other information about the remains, or where they were taken, was released.

Lockport is about 26 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

