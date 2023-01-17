Sex assault trial for Manitoba doctor lurches through 2nd day with another delay

The trial of a Manitoba doctor charged with 22 counts of sexual assault against female patients has hit another brief delay.

Arcel Bissonnette's trial started Monday at Court of King's Bench in Winnipeg but was adjourned early after the defence team had concerns about missing evidence from the police investigation.

Justice Anne Turner directed the defence to provide the Crown with a list of what they were seeking.

Crown prosecutor Paul Girdlestone on Tuesday morning said he received the list late Monday and needed a little more time.

Turner agreed and again adjourned the judge-alone trial — which is slated to take four weeks — until Wednesday morning.

Bissonnette was initially charged in 2020 with six counts of sexual assault, which prosecutors allege took place over the course of 13 years, from 2004 to 2017.

After those charges were announced, more complainants came forward, and 16 more counts were added in October 2021.

Bissonnette has pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges.

He worked at the hospital and medical centre in the town of Ste. Anne, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.