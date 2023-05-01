Judge finds former Manitoba doctor guilty of 5 counts of sexual assault

Former doctor Arcel Bissonnette has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five female patients at his practice in Ste. Anne, Man.

The victims, all of whom were Bissonnette's patients, alleged that the former doctor sexually assaulted them during medical appointments between 2001 and 2017.

In her decision released Tuesday, Court of King's Justice Sadie Bond said she believed the Crown had proven that Bissonnette had touched the victims in a sexual nature without their consent during the appointments.

Bissonnette was initially charged in 2020 with six counts of sexual assault, and his licence to practise taken away. After those charges were announced, more complainants came forward, and 16 more counts were added in October 2021.

A judge-only trial before Bond on five of the 16 counts was held in May.

During the trial, the court heard testimony from the five who said Bissonnette performed vaginal, rectal and/or breast exams on them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, seemed sexual in nature and that they did not consent to.

Some witnesses also testified they observed Bissonnette had an erection afterward.

The May trial also heard evidence from expert witnesses: a family doctor and a doctor who specializes in gynecological cancers.

At closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Renée Lagimodiere pointed out testimony from the expert witness who testified that some of the gynecological exams Bissonnette performed on the complainants were uncommon for a family physician.

Bissonnette's defence counsel argued that the doctor had performed the exams correctly, and that Crown had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the touching was sexual in nature.

Sentencing will be determined at a later date.

Bissonnette is facing another trial in February 2024 on the remaining 10 counts, as one of the 16 charges was stayed.

A trial on the original six charges was held in January 2023, but the Crown entered a stay of proceedings, saying the likelihood of conviction had changed after new evidence came to light.