Tractor driver killed after being rear-ended by pickup truck, say RCMP

The driver of a farm tractor was killed on Saturday after being hit from behind by a pickup truck in Manitoba's Interlake region, police say.

Arborg RCMP said they were alerted at 6:15 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision on Road 130 North, about six kilometres east of Arborg.

Investigators say the pickup was being driven eastbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with the rear of the tractor, also heading east.

The 59-year-old man driving the tractor was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was unhurt in the collision, police say. He was arrested for impaired operation, taken to the Arborg RCMP detachment and later released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on charges including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Police say a lack of visibility may have been a factor in the collision. A forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting Arborg RCMP with the investigation, which they say will include a thorough examination of the tractor to see whether proper working lights were in use.

Arborg is 114 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

More from CBC News: